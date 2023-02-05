Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

