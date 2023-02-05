Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.