Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.7 %

ACN opened at $289.22 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $356.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.51. The company has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

