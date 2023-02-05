Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.