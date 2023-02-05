Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $438,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

