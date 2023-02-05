Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

