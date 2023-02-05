Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $459,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

