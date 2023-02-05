Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

