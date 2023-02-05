Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

