Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Down 2.5 %
Linde stock opened at $323.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
