Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

