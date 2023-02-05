Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,212 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $53.69 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $100.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

