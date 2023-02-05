Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

