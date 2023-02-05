Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $55.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

