Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $616,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.
