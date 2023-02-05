Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.6 %

FDEC stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

