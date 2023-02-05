Streakk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $244.29 or 0.01044733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $313,271.27 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425985 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.89 or 0.29055477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00417717 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 249.22828892 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $123,568.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.