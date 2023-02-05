S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,129.61

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,129.61 ($26.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,130 ($26.31). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($25.69), with a volume of 7,803 shares.

S&U Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,129.81. The company has a market cap of £252.74 million and a PE ratio of 650.00. The company has a current ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

