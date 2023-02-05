Symbol Hits 1-Day Volume of $562,952.99 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $258.19 million and approximately $562,952.99 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425985 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.89 or 0.29055477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00417717 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.