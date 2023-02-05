Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

