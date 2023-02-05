T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 142,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

