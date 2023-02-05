Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.15. Talon International shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

