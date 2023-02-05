Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.15. Talon International shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.
Talon International Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
Talon International Company Profile
Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon International (TALN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.