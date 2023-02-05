TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
