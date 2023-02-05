TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.58 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

