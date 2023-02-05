TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AG. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.