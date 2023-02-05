TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 123,100 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 149.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 231,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

