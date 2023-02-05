TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Flowserve worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,207,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 252,605 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

