TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

