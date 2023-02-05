TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,800 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Mueller Industries worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.