TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

