TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Trex worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Trex by 11.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Trex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Trex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $56.26 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

