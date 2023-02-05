TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484,595 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 693,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 331,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 100,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

