TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Marten Transport worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

