TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE KREF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

