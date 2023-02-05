TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.62 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

