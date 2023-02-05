Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

