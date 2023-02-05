Telsey Advisory Group Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $320.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

