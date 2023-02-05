Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.04 ($0.09). Tern shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 829,104 shares.

Tern Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £28.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.28.

About Tern



Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

