Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

