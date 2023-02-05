Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 225.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.