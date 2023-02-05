The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 469,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s Announces Dividend

NYSE:BCO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.