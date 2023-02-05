The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.40 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.