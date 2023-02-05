The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,208,131. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.