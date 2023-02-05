The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 361,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $74.77 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

