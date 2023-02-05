Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.22

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and traded as high as $92.20. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 46,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.60. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

