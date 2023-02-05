Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.22

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and traded as high as $92.20. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 46,226 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Tokyo Electron Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.46.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
