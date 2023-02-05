Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,909,000 after buying an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
TSCO stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
