Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-$8.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

