Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-$8.50 EPS.
Trane Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TT opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies
In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trane Technologies (TT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.