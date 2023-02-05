Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,991.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.11.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

