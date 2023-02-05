Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average is $246.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $342.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.