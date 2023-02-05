Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

